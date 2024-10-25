Texans Daily

Texans Hope Joe Mixon Stays Hot vs. Colts

Joe Mixon has been huge for the Houston Texans this season.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The last time the Houston Texans played the Indianapolis Colts, running back Joe Mixon had one of the best performances of his career.

Mixon ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries as the Texans pulled out a two-point win.

Since then, Mixon has been mostly injured, but he has tacked on a pair of 100-yard rushing performances in the two games he has been back.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans stressed the importance of Mixon playing well in Week 8 against the Colts.

“Joe’s been phenomenal for us," Ryans said. "The way he plays the game and his play style, his demeanor, how he runs with a physical mindset. it’s everything to our run game. When we’ve run the ball well, it’s no secret that Joe has been in there and Joe has been part of the reason why we’ve run it so well. Also, with the blocking up front by the O-line, the tight ends, receivers, everybody involved, the run game goes as all 11 go. And Joe has been a big part of our success in the run game.”

Mixon's presence in the offense has also helped second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud tremendously in the offense.

"I have always known him to be a really good player," Stroud said. "I played against him last year, he was really good so now I am just glad he is on my team. He has been really able to open up a lot of things for our offense. I think we can continue to use him in a lot of different ways and he is even going to make me better. I am just really blessed to have him on the team.”

The Colts should have some adjustments for Mixon compared to Week 1, making things a little more difficult for him in Week 8. However, if Mixon can even be 70 percent of what he delivered against the Colts in the first meeting, the Texans should have a good chance to win the game.

Published
Jeremy Brener
