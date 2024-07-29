Houston Texans WR Making Impression on Special Teams
Houston Texans wide receiver Ben Skowronek is going to have a tough time earning snaps on offense this season.
Skowronek is buried in the depth chart with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods and John Metchie III among others at the receiver spot. However, Skowronek could become a factor on special teams.
“Skowronek does a great job when it comes to special teams," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He does a great job of communicating. Offense being able to play multiple spots. Tough guy. Likes to get in there and get his nose bloody and block a little bit, so I like the physicality of Skowronek and I like how smart he is and I like how he really does a great job of communicating.”
Skowronek, 27, was traded to the Texans in May from the Los Angeles Rams shortly after the Diggs deal, which made people scratch their heads a little bit. Skowronek played a key role in the Rams offense in 2022, catching 39 passes for 376 yards, but he only made two grabs last season after Los Angeles added rookie Puka Nacua to the offense.
Skowronek will continue to fight for his spot on the roster, but his work on special teams could help increase his chances.
