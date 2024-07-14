Former Texans Wide Receiver Jacoby Jones Passes Away At 40 Years of Age
Beloved former Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones has sadly passed away at the young age of 40.
Jones was drafted in the third round back in 2007 by the Texans out of HBCU Lane College. Throughout his four-year collegiate career, Jones was an All-SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) player as a WR and return specialist - accomplishments that ultimately earned him an induction into the 2024 SIAC Hall of Fame just four days ago in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jones spent the beginning portions of his NFL career in Houston from 2007 to 2011, catching 127 passes for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns, but he made his real impact as a return specialist, returning kickoffs and punts for four total touchdowns.
Jones' playmaking abilities eventually led him to play for the Baltimore Ravens, where he will most be remembered as the first player in NFL history to score a receiving and return touchdown in the same championship game during Super Bowl XLVII - the 108-yard return touchdown still remains the most extended play in Super Bowl or postseason history.
Off the field, Jones was a high character who created relationships that would last a lifetime. His playmaking capabilities, football IQ, and those previously mentioned relationships helped Jones also recently be named the head coach/offensive coordinator of the Beaumont Renegades, an expansion organization of the National Arena League (NAL), in the spring of 2025.
A life gone too soon for a man who was just seeing the second chapter of his life getting underway. Jones will be missed across the league and former teammates, current players, coaches, and friends have chimed in to express their condolences while remembering how great of a person Jones was.
Jacoby passed away in his sleep just days after his 40th birthday. The direct cause of his passing is still unknown at this time.
