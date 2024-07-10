NRG Stadium, Home of Houston Texans, Sustains Damage From Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beyal made landfall early Monday morning in Houston. The results led to damages across the city, which left millions without power and flood issues.
NRG Stadium, the home of the Houston Texans, sustained damage due to the hurricane. As first reported by Gage Goulding of KPRC 2 Houston, Beryl ripped open the roof of the stadium. The outcome left several holes on top of the retractable roof.
"Like many of our neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof of NRG Stadium," NRG Park CEO and executive director Ryan M. Walsh said in a statement.
"While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities. We look forward to seeing our neighbors at NRG Park as soon as we return to normal operations."
Beyal wasn't the first hurricane to damage NRG Stadium. In September 2008, Hurricane Ike made similar impairments, which forced the Texans to reschedule its matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals to October. Houston took a 35-6 victory over the Bengals amid a Sunday night victory.
The Texans will hold their home opener for the 2024 season amid a Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 15.
