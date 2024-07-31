Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension
The Houston Texans will have a hole in their defensive line for the first part of the season after Denico Autry was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
With Autry gone, the Texans may need a short-term replacement to help fill the void and add depth on the defensive line.
Bleacher Report suggests that the Texans should sign former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell.
"The Texans got thrown their first curveball of the season with Denico Autry getting suspended for six games due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. That's going to leave them with a need to find some help on the interior. Mike Purcell isn't a perfect replacement. Autry offers more flexibility to line up outside. But the 6'3", 304-pounder is one of the best defensive tackles available," Bleacher Report writes.
Purcell, 33, has played for the Broncos for the past five years, and started 10 games for them last season.
While Purcell could help the Texans, the team still has a decent amount of depth behind Autry. Mario Edwards Jr., Kurt Hinish, Khalil Davis and Tim Settle Jr. are expected to fill the gap left by Autry, but it may not hurt to add another body in camp just to weigh out every option.
Autry will be out for the first six games, so Purcell wouldn't exactly be a long-term replacement, but adding another veteran can't hurt the Texans.
