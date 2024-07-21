Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Excited to Play with 'Brother' Cade Stover
The Houston Texans were left very impressed by the Ohio State Buckeyes after seeing what quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to do after being taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
That's part of the reason why the Texans felt comfortable selecting Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover in the fourth round of this year's draft. On top of that, Stroud and Stover have a built-in chemistry that makes the Texans even better on offense.
“Yeah, me and Cade are brothers, man. Somebody who I had the chance to play with in college, but spend a lot of time with him off the field in college, barbecuing, just chilling, playing the game, all type of stuff," Stroud said about Stover. "That's somebody I consider my brother. Our families are really close. He's been doing really well out here blocking, catching, running good routes. He’s owning the offense, which is really exciting to see.”
Stover caught 82 passes for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons playing tight end for the Buckeyes. He started at Ohio State as a linebacker, which should help his chances to be on special teams with the Texans, but he emerged as a pass catcher for the Buckeyes, and now he will do the same with his college quarterback in the pros.
Stover and the Texans have just started training camp and the team is preparing for its first contest at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Canton, Oh. against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
