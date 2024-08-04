Houston Texans RB Can 'Still Make Plays' Despite Two Achilles Injuries
The Houston Texans have one game under their belt in the 2024 NFL preseason. Though they didn't quite finish the Hall of Fame game against the Chicago Bears, which was ended early because of weather issues.
Starters didn't play in the contest, which was for a simple reason -- to avoid any unnecessary injuries. This allowed for young players and rookies to establish themselves while giving opportunities to players like running back Cam Akers who would otherwise be buried on the depth chart.
READ MORE: Houston Texans QB Praises 'Fantastic' Andre Johnson
For Akers, he was able to use the opportunity to score a touchdown and regain some confidence after a second Achilles tear. The ability to hit the football field, alone, was enough fo
"I just give all the praise to the Lord," Akers said after the game. "Two Achilles [injuries] in. Most people wouldn't be on the field again. ... I'm just happy to be here. ... A touchdown, my first game back in general. I'm blessed."
The Texans running back scored a four-yard receiving touchdown in his first game back on the gridiron since suffering his most recent injury. The 25-year-old finished with five carries for 13 yards and two receptions for 13 yards and a score.
"It makes me feel like I'm still me," Akers said. "Obviously, people are going to try to paint a narrative of who I am, the running back position, or how it goes. But I just wanted to come out and show people that I'm still me and that I still make plays when given an opportunity. I'll continue to do that."
With Joe Mixon having suffered an injury and also being held out of the game, Akers was given an opportunity to prove what he has left in the tank as the Florida State product. When healthy, the running back has shown plenty of flashes and could add a unique wrinkle to the position room.
READ MORE: Houston Texans to Support Andre Johnson at Enshrinement Ceremony
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
•Where Did Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Land in NFL Top 100 Players List?
•Can Houston Texans UDFA LB Make 53-Man Roster?
•Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game
•Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension