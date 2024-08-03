Texans Daily

Houston Texans to Support Andre Johnson at Enshrinement Ceremony

The entire Houston Texans team will be live to witness history on Saturday.

Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; 2024 Professional Football Hall of Fame inductee Andre Johnson is introduced before the Chicago Bears play the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; 2024 Professional Football Hall of Fame inductee Andre Johnson is introduced before the Chicago Bears play the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans played their Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, but they are staying in Canton as a team through the weekend to witness a special moment in franchise history.

Today, Andre Johnson will become the first player to be drafted by the Houston Texans to enter the Hall of Fame. It's a moment coach DeMeco Ryans is excited about.

“It is really special to us as an organization to be here to support Andre [Johnson], his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame," Ryans said after Thursday's game. "Seeing him there pregame, it starts to set in a little bit more like it's really about to happen. I am excited for Andre, couldn't be more happy, couldn't be another guy more deserving than Andre being the first Houston Texas to go into football heaven, you go into the Hall of Fame, to get his bus here in Canton. It is a very special moment for Andre. I know I was so happy just to be here to support Andre and his enshrinement and since it's a special weekend for all of us.”

Johnson and Ryans were teammates in Houston from 2006-11 and remain colleagues now with the Texans.

As the team watches Johnson earn his spot in Canton, perhaps it will inspire the Texans to continue the history-making for the upcoming season.

The special part about being with the Texans is the ability to make history since it has gone unwritten for so long. This Texans group can be the first to reach an AFC Championship and a Super Bowl, and they can use this moment to build a path towards that.

Johnson's enshrinement is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

