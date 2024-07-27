Houston Texans Rookie CB Kamari Lassiter Learning from Veterans
As a rookie, Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter has a lot to learn, but he is doing just that in his first training camp.
Lassiter has the privilege to go against some top competition with the receiver group and a quarterback in C.J. Stroud emerging as one of the elite signal callers in the NFL. Lassiter recognizes that and is not taking it for granted.
“I learn a lot every day," Lassiter said. "Every day, I learn something new from them. I’m trying to soak up knowledge from them. Every day, after practice, I’m getting game from them, talking about our reps, what I can do better, what they’re thinking in the middle of a rep. So, I mean, just going against guys, vets like that, guys who are really good at what they do, it’s just making me a lot better every day.”
Lassiter already comes to the Texans with a lot of physical gifts and some experience playing in high-intensity games like he did at the University of Georgia. But now, he's applying that and still able to learn from some of the best players in the world.
It's all part of the journey for Lassiter to become one of the best young cornerbacks in the game, and he'll have a chance to do that in Houston.
