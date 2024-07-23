Houston Texans OT Tytus Howard Gives Immense Praise to Shaq Mason
The Houston Texans are excited to boast one of the more experienced offensive lines in the NFL.
Tackles Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil have been together since 2019, while Kenyon Green and Juice Scruggs are high draft picks hoping to live off of their potential, but Shaq Mason completes the group and he was an important addition to the team last season as Houston returned to the playoffs.
Mason was traded to the Texans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year ago, and he has left his mark on the offensive line.
“Shaq [Mason] is the best player I have ever played beside," Howard said. "He is one of the best guards in the NFL, most consistent guard in the NFL and he has played more snaps than anybody in the league, since 2015. Just being by someone that consistent is going to help me in my consistency to be better every day and he makes me better every day. He helps me a lot, he has been playing this game for a long time, so I feel like we are going to be a deadly combo. So, I am looking forward to the season.”
If Mason can continue to be the glue for the offensive line for the Texans, he could help the team get back to the playoffs and maybe even a little further than last year.
