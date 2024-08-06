Houston Texans Superstar C.J. Stroud Looks 'Really Good' At Training Camp
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans claimed that superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud and other first team talents are going to play in the club's second preseason game. They sat in the team's first contest in the Hall of Fame Game to avoid injuries in the added exhibition match, which made sense.
Now, Stroud will have the opportunity to hit the gridiron to kick off what should be a special second in the NFL. The Ohio State product was elite in his rookie season, posting 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 appearances. He led the Texans to 10 wins and a playoff victory in his first season in the NFL.
How has Stroud fared through training camp practices so far, though? Backup quarterback Case Keenum spoke on the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's production so far.
“He looks good, he looks really good. I think he has grown, I think he is learning how to communicate with receivers in different ways and on a deeper level that will continue to stack reps," Keenum explained.
For Stroud -- who has every bit of pop on the field as a playmaker -- expanding his game in any avenue will continue to solidify him as an elite quarterback. Keenum explained how deep the connection between the quarterback and wide receivers can go and how it impacts the game.
"I have always said that there is communication off the field, verbally talking through stuff, showing each other things, looking at film," Keenum continued. Then there is communication on the field where we may be telling a play, or giving a route or check, but also they talk to us with their body language. They more we can see how they move in and out pf breaks, especially when you are with new guys that are coming in. Like Stef [Stefon Diggs], I think they are all making strides in different ways than they did last year. So I am excited to continue to see that grow.”
Stroud should be able to lead Houston to another special season as the club's offseason moves should have the Texans built to contend for Super Bowl, assuming the second-year quarterback is in for a leap after such an astonishing rookie campaign.
