How Houston Texans WR Tank Dell 'Maximizes' Offensive Potential
The Houston Texans have one of the deepest wideout rooms in the NFL, and that's evidenced by what third wide receiver Tank Dell was able to do in Friday's preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Tank Dell was on a tear as a rookie for the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, a fractured fibula in Week 13 ended a promising campaign. Still, Dell finished seventh among first-year wide receivers with 709 yards. He's clearly a favorite target for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, which became evident during Houston's first preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers," Bleacher Report wrote. "Yes, the Texans added Stefon Diggs via trade from the Buffalo Bills. Nico Collins is also coming off a 1,297-yard campaign. But Dell's ability to separate and turn quick-hitters into big plays maximizes Houston's offense."
Dell scored on a 34-yard play that saw him collect most of the yards after the catch.
Normally when teams have one or two good receivers, they can throw tough coverages at them and limit them during the game. However, opposing defenses can't double-team Stefon Diggs or Nico Collins because Dell is also a big-time threat capable of being a No. 1 or 2 receiver for some offenses in the league.
Considering Stroud and Dell's chemistry on top of that and the Texans have one of the more dangerous passing attacks in the NFL.
