Houston Texans TE 'Reliable' for QB C.J. Stroud, Teammates

The Houston Texans have a key piece to the puzzle in tight end Dalton Schultz.

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) scores a touchdown during the second quarter in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) scores a touchdown during the second quarter in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans have potential stars galore on offense with C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but there's a player that shouldn't be overlooked.

Tight end Dalton Schultz is entering his second season with the team and he's proving to be a key piece to what the Texans do on offense.

“Dalton is a reliable, trustworthy player. He finds a way to get open, especially third down. He has really great hands. He's always like in between the hashes right there. He's able to make a play, and he's available for C.J. to get the ball to him. Dalton has done that his entire career. He's been a consistent player. He's done a good job for us since he's been here. I think C.J. sees that and he knows that he's a reliable target," coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Not only does Schultz prove to be reliable on the field, but he matches that energy off of it as well.

“Dalton is a vet's vet," Stroud said. "He's somebody that comes in and works hard every day. Not only just on the field is he a mismatch and somebody who can create separation and do a lot of great things, but also he's just a great leader.”

Schultz and the Texans are hoping to build off what they had a year ago and hope that they can get that much closer to that lucrative Super Bowl title.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

