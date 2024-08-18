Houston Texans TE 'Reliable' for QB C.J. Stroud, Teammates
The Houston Texans have potential stars galore on offense with C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but there's a player that shouldn't be overlooked.
Tight end Dalton Schultz is entering his second season with the team and he's proving to be a key piece to what the Texans do on offense.
“Dalton is a reliable, trustworthy player. He finds a way to get open, especially third down. He has really great hands. He's always like in between the hashes right there. He's able to make a play, and he's available for C.J. to get the ball to him. Dalton has done that his entire career. He's been a consistent player. He's done a good job for us since he's been here. I think C.J. sees that and he knows that he's a reliable target," coach DeMeco Ryans said.
READ MORE: Texans Legend Details How C.J. Stroud Can Improve From 'Best Rookie' QB Season
Not only does Schultz prove to be reliable on the field, but he matches that energy off of it as well.
“Dalton is a vet's vet," Stroud said. "He's somebody that comes in and works hard every day. Not only just on the field is he a mismatch and somebody who can create separation and do a lot of great things, but also he's just a great leader.”
Schultz and the Texans are hoping to build off what they had a year ago and hope that they can get that much closer to that lucrative Super Bowl title.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Stefon Diggs Makes First Reception As Member Of Houston Texans Against Giants
• John Metchie’s Amazing Comeback Results In First Touchdown With Houston Texans
• Houston Texans Cruise to Preseason Win vs. New York Giants
• Best Record in AFC? Why Houston Texans Will Earn Bye for Playoffs