Is Quarterback C.J. Stroud Houston Texans Top MVP in 2024?
It only took one season for C.J. Stroud to establish himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks. As a rookie, Stroud led the Houston Texans to the Divisional Round of the playoffs with a 10-7 record — their best since 2019.
Stroud's emergence has given the Texans championship aspirations entering the 2024 season. The ambitions have also catapulted Stroud into the franchise's MVP, according to NFL.com's Eric Edholm.
READ MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals Thoughts on Danielle Hunter: 'He Is Unreal'
"What struck me most? His [Stroud] rare poise and precision — you almost never find those traits individually in a first-year quarterback, much less together in the same package.
"New receiver Stefon Diggs is another viable candidate on offense, and Will Anderson Jr. also displayed the kind of talent in Year 1 that could make him a team MVP at some point. But not this year. Even if there’s a case to be made that the Texans might not meet the sky-high expectations for them this season, no way am I veering off Stroud here."
Stroud finished his rookie season with 4,557 total passing yards, the second-most in NFL history by a rookie quarterback, trailing only Andrew Luck (4,662) in 2012.
Stroud's rookie performance established him as the team MVP midway through the 2023 season. He led the Texans to a comeback Week 9 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing the game with 470 passing yards while going 30-for-42 with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
READ MORE: NFL Legend Names Houston Texans' Joe Mixon a Top-Five Running Back Entering 2024
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Read More Houston Texans News
• NRG Stadium Sustains Damage From Hurricane Beryl
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Under-Appreciated' Player on the Roster?