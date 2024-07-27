WATCH: Houston Texans Star Wide Receiver Displays Explosiveness vs. Defensive Back
Although it took three years, John Metchie III is establishing himself as one of the top wide receivers for the Houston Texans. During Day 7 of the Texans' training camp, Metchie showcased why he could be one of the team's most explosive receivers next season.
Amid a one-on-one drilled at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Metchie's juke move on veteran defensive back Mike Ford displays why the former Alabama prospect could be in for a career year in 2024.
Patience was the primary key to helping Metchie overcome the daunting challenges that overshadowed his career during his first two seasons in the league. A healthy Metchie will add to the Texans' prominent wide receiver unit, which will feature Stefon Diggs and two wideouts who established themselves during Houston's 10-7 season: Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
"What he went through — two years he couldn’t do a football workout and all of a sudden rolls onto the field last year — that’s really difficult," Slowik said.
"It’s a credit to him as a person that he was able to do even what he did last year. And then now, he was able to have an offseason, a spring, a summer, and a fall to really kind of get back into football shape, be where he wants to be physically. And then obviously, second year in the system for everybody mentally has really slowed everyone down, calmed everyone down in that regard."
Metchie has given the Texans a minor glimpse into his talents during the first week of training camp. His play has been a testament to why Houston is entering the 2024 season with arguably the league's best-receiving core ready to be vital to a potential championship run.
