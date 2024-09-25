2 Texans Stars Did Not Practice Wednesday
The Houston Texans rolled into Minneapolis and were humiliated by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, dropping their record to 2-1 on the season. The 34-7 loss leaves plenty to be desired from the Texans as they head into a Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Unfortunately, the Texans will be shorthanded on the offensive side of the ball -- which is far from ideal following a 7-point outing against Minnesota. Star wide receiver Tank Dell didn't practice on Wednesday with a chest injury, and Joe Mixon remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Having suffered the ankle injury in Week 2, Mixon remains "week-to-week" rather than "day-to-day," which doesn't bode well for his potential Week 4 status. Backup running back Dameon Pierce didn't practice either, as his hamstring injury continues to linger.
READ MORE: NFL Owns Up to Huge Mistake Following Texans Investigation
Here's how the rest of the injury report played out on Wednesday:
Did not participate:
- DT Foley Fatukasi, Shoulder
- WR Tank Dell, Chest
- RB Joe Mixon, Ankle
- RB Dameon Pierce, Hamstring
Limited participant:
- C Jarrett Patterson, Calf
- TE Dalton Schultz, Ankle
- OT Kenyon Green, Illness
- SAF Jimmy Ward, Groin
While the running back room is still depleted, the Texans have a bit of comfort in the receiver room with Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins still readily available for star quarterback C.J. Stroud to target. Dell's injury could lead to some game reps from John Metchie III, who has been a healthy scratch in previous games this season following a strong preseason showing.
The Jaguars are 0-3 this season and were recently manhandles by the Buffalo Bills. The game will certainly pose a strong opportunity for the Texans to get back on track, even if Stroud doens't receive plenty of help from the ground game.
READ MORE: Texans Take Ohio State Standout in Mock Draft
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans 'Excited' for AFC South Matchup vs. Jaguars
• Texans Offense Had Bright Spots Despite Vikings Loss
• Texans Rise in Power Rankings After Vikings Game