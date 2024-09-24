Texans Offense Had Bright Spots Despite Vikings Loss
The Houston Texans are going over what went wrong in their 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
While a lot went wrong, a few things went right, and that should be promising going into their next matchup.
“I thought C.J. [Stroud] did a solid job with all of the looks he gave us," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "I thought he did a solid job of making the plays he needed to make when he was hot. He hit his answers versus pressures. I thought ‘Stef’ [Stefon Diggs] had a really good game for us. He made some clutch catches to keep us in on some of those drives and get us moving down the field. Nico [Collins], again, showed up when we needed him to show up and made plays for us so our team hasn’t changed. We got one loss and our team hasn’t changed, we still have playmakers, we still have a really good unit, we had a bad week that we flushed that out and we move on to the next one.”
One loss doesn't define a season, especially for the Texans after two straight wins. The offense committed some turnovers, but for the most part, there's still a lot to be excited about.
The quarterback and receivers are arguably the biggest strength on the team, and it continues to be that way for the Texans.
The offense needs to score more points, but Ryans believes that the team is well on that path with a few corrections and tightening up overall.
