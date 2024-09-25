Texans Take Ohio State Standout in Mock Draft
The Houston Texans are stacked across the board without a glaring need to be focused on.
They hope to draft late in the first round after a successful season, where they will be able to take a look at the best players available regardless of position.
Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick has the Texans taking Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams with the No. 27 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"An impressive athlete and standout run defender hoping to level up as a pass rusher, Williams boasts a lengthy resume of experience and production. He was a freshman All-American in 2021 and ascended to second-team All-Big Ten in ’23, posting 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. The 6'3", 327-pound Williams has two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in a pair of appearances this season as he’s battled an undisclosed injury. He’d help fill a need on the interior of Houston’s defensive line," Flick writes.
The Texans have a lot of veterans on the defensive line, so adding a younger prospect that can learn behind some of them will be good for the long-term health of the team.
So far this season, Williams is playing like a potential first-round pick with nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in two games for the Buckeyes.
