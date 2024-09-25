NFL Owns Up to Huge Mistake Following Texans Investigation
As with every season each NFL franchise is expected to be under the salary cap and if a team for some reason is unable to get under the set cap limit then they are prone to an investigation by the NFL and any repercussions that come of it.
On Monday, the internal salary cap report was sent out and caused some skepticism around the league due to a potential salary cap breach by the Houston Texans.
As reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the error indeed did occur and is in direct correlation to the restructuring of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's contract back in March of this year.
"A new contract signed by Fairbairn on March 11, 2024, changed the final year of the deal from 2027 to 2026. This should have triggered a $399,781 acceleration at the time. It didn’t," Florio reported. "That’s significant because, as of March 11 and March 12, 2024, the Texans had no cap room. If the acceleration had occurred at the time, they would have been over the cap, for two days."
Although the issue did arise, the National Football League was not able to catch it, and if they did catch the Texans would have been required to fix it and the contract that was signed by Fairbairn would not have been able to have been approved.
The NFL doesn't miss much, but just like with anything there are bound to be mishaps and this is one of them.
“The contract was properly submitted and reported by the Club but recorded incorrectly by the Management Council,” the NFL said in a statement to Florio. “Yesterday’s adjustment to the Club’s Salary Cap corrected the league’s error. At no point was there an attempt to gain a competitive advantage. Given that the Club acted properly, there will be no discipline.”
No more information has been given at this time and the Houston Texans appear to be in the clear at this moment in time.
