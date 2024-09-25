Texans Daily

Texans 'Excited' for AFC South Matchup vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans are set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are hoping to get back to their winning ways as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second divisional matchup of the season.

The Texans took care of business in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts to start their divisional schedule on the right foot, and now they can continue as they face the winless Jaguars.

“The Jaguars will be a really good team to go against," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "With Doug Pederson, Super Bowl head coach, he knows offensive football. He knows how to deploy guys on the proper way they can be an explosive attack. Especially down field with the new guys that they have added. I always respected the running back, the running game, also in the screen game. They do really great job of executing on the screens. So, we have to be dialed in. We get this one out, bad game, flush out of our system. We're excited to have a division opponent coming into our house and see how we respond.”

No divisional games are easy in the NFL, even if it is against an inferior opponent. The Jaguars are facing a must-win game, and the Texans need the game likely just as much as a September divisional game.

This week has the potential to set the tone for the season as 3-1 with a 2-0 start in the division is much better than 2-2 with a 1-1 divisional record.

Jeremy Brener

