Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reflects on Vikings Loss
The Houston Texans are picking up the pieces after a 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 3.
For the first time all season, the Texans genuinely struggled, but coach DeMeco Ryans believes the team will learn a lot from how to play on the road and apply it later in the season.
“I think you learn, first and foremost, how hard it is winning in this league and you have to be on the details of your job every single time that you step out there, especially when you are on the road," Ryans said. "It is always harder playing on the road so you definitely have to be on your assignments, be where you are supposed to be and you cannot hurt yourself. When you are going against a tough opponent, really good team, tough crowd, you have to not hurt yourself but find ways, continue to help yourself and everybody playing together.”
While the loss is disappointing, it can also present a major wakeup call for the Texans as they look to make a deep run throughout the rest of the season.
Luckily for Houston, the team is back at home in Week 4 when it hosts the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars, who are still searching for their first win of the season.
