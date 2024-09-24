Texans Rise in Power Rankings After Vikings Game
The Houston Texans have marked a tally in the loss column for the first time this season after getting blown out 34-7 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
While the Texans lost to the Vikings, they are still seen as one of the best teams in the league.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr moved the Texans from No. 10 to 8 in his latest power rankings.
"The Texans were throttled by the Vikings on Sunday. Out of the three quarterbacks who have played Flores so far this year, C.J. Stroud was not the worst (that distinction belongs to Daniel Jones) and he was definitely not the best (that distinction belongs to Brock Purdy). His -12 EPA and two interceptions were par for the course but also a needed jolt for a team that could possibly benefit from an early-season pantsing. Houston is a good team. Loaded. But it’s time to evolve," Orr writes.
The only teams that ranked ahead of the Texans this week were the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
It's rare for a team to lose by 27 points and move up in the power rankings, but that's a sign of teams leveling out and showing who they are over a longer period of time. The Texans are still one of the best teams in the NFL, and it will take more than one bad performance to prove critics otherwise.
