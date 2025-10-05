3 Texans Eyeing Historic Milestones in Week 5 vs. Ravens
The 1-3 Houston Texans will take on the Lamar Jackson-less 1-3 Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 on the road in hopes of rattling off their second-straight win of the year, fresh off of last week's refreshing shutout victory at home.
But in the midst of the Texans' last contest before the bye week, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of.
A few players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment entering Week 5 vs. Baltimore, and thus could etch their name further into the history books of either the Texans franchise or the NFL entirely with a big performance.
Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans on the road in Baltimore:
Woody Marks Can Join Rare Group of Texans Rookies
Woody Marks will have the chance to find his way into a select group of rookies through Texans franchise history, depending on how Week 5's events unfold.
With over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown vs. the Ravens, Marks would become just the third rookie in Texans franchise history to have consecutive games with 100+ yards and a touchdown. The other two to have claimed that feat previously for Houston have been Dameon Pierce (2022) and Steve Slaton (2008).
Marks broke out onto the scene last week vs. the Tennessee Titans with 119 scrimmage yards, 69 on the ground and 50 through the air, pairing with two touchdowns, and broke out as a potential year one difference-maker in the Texans backfield.
Considering the current state of the Ravens run defense, don't be shocked if we see a similarly dominant day from Houston's fourth-round rookie.
Derek Stingley Eyeing Top 3 in Texans All-Time INTs
With one interception vs. the Ravens, Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. would tie for third all-time in Houston's all-time interception total through franchise history, joining Dunta Robinson with 13.
Stingley suited up last week after facing an initial injury scare that wound up leading to his first interception of the season against Titans quarterback Cam Ward, thus moving his way up the all-time ranks to tie for fourth all-time in Texans interceptions.
He can continue that trend going into Week 5 against Ravens backup Cooper Rush, that can keep him creeping up the list even further.
Dalton Schultz Seeking Elite Tight End Company
With a touchdown in Week 5 vs. the Ravens, tight end Dalton Schultz would become the fifth tight end since 2020 to log 25 receiving touchdowns. That puts him in a group including Travis Kelce (41), Mark Andrews (40), George Kittle (34), and Hunter Henry (25).
Schultz heads into Week 5 following back-to-back weeks of five receptions, logging 69 total receiving yards through those two showings, but left without a touchdown to keep him empty-handed on the season.
It may not look like it on the surface, but Schultz appears to be one of the more consistent contributors in the league at tight end when it comes to finding a nose for the end zone in recent history. With a touchdown vs. Balimore, he'll have the numbers to prove it, too.