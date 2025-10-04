Texans Add Veteran CB to Roster Before Ravens Game
The Houston Texans have added a veteran name to their secondary before Week 5's matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have elevated veteran cornerback Damon Arnette from their practice squad to their gameday roster vs. the Ravens.
Arnette, a 2020 first round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders, will likely be appearing in what will be his first NFL game since 2021, marking a return from a four-year absence after falling out due to off the field issues.
Now, after Arnett has made significant personal changes following those previous off-field legal issues, he finally gets a chance to prove his worth in a regular season setting once again.
Arnette was added to the Texans roster earlier this offseason after previously playing for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks. He would initially compete in preseason as a candidate to land on the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1, but would be placed on the practice squad to start the first four quarter of the season.
During his previous two-year stint with the Raiders, he appeared in a total of 13 games while starting in seven, logging 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended. He would inevitably be cut by Las Vegas after Week 9 of the 2021 season.
The last two weeks, the Texans have elevated another pair of practice squad defensive backs before kickoff instead of Arnette in Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross. However, with both utilizing two of their three total practice squad elevations to start the season, Houston has gone another direction in adding that depth at corner vs. the Ravens.
Arnette will fill in as a depth piece for a cornerback room led by a now-healthy Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter starting on the boundary, with Tremon Smith as the third corner and Jalen Pitre as the starting nickelback.
Time will tell how he performs in his first time back in the fold after nearly a half-decade in a crucial contest in Baltimore, but nonetheless, the climb back to an NFL roster after the ups and downs Arnette's went through earlier in his career has been a pretty impressive feat.