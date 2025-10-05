3 Bold Predictions for Texans' Week 5 Matchup vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans will be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 with a big opportunity on their hands.
Coming off a strong 26-0 shutout over the Tennessee Titans, the Texans are riding some positive momentum following their first victory of the new season, and hope to extend that win streak to two in Baltimore, a place where they've failed to win a road game throughout their entire franchise history.
The Ravens, beaten up and fresh off a brutal 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, will be up against an uphill battle at home. No Lamar Jackson. No Roquan Smith, and an array of other key players remain in question before kickoff.
It's a pivotal game for both sides, as both reside at 1-3 each, desperate to avoid another early-season loss. For the Texans, though, the stage could be set for a big break on the road and wind up 2-3 before heading into their Week 6 bye.
Here's three bold predictions for how Week 5 in Baltimore could pan out for the Texans:
1. Woody Marks Logs 100+ All-Purpose Yards Once Again
A soft Ravens run defense might provide the perfect situation for rookie running back Woody Marks to keep the hot hand for a second straight game following his Week 4 successes.
After posting an explosive 100+ all-purpose yards in Week 4, the Texans will be incentivized to get Marks on the field and put the ball in his hands, whether that be on the ground or as a playmaker in the passing game out of the backfield.
Marks had his season-high in snaps vs. the Titans and exceeded Nick Chubb's total, 40-31, and might see that number on the upswing even further in Week 5.
The Ravens are bottom three in EPA allowed per rush (+0.12), have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (16), and have allowed the sixth-most average rushing yards per game (141.0).
In an effort to expose those holes, look for the Texans to get the rock to Marks early and often throughout the day in Baltimore, which could lead to another dominant day of production.
2. Jayden Higgins Has Season-Best Performance
Jayden Higgins finally hauled in his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 vs. the Titans, while also logging his season-high in snaps to provide some positive momentum for Houston's second-round rookie heading into Baltimore.
If Higgins continues to see that opportunity on the uptick, he could be in line for his best game of the season so far.
Considering he's yet to post a game with over three total catches or 35 yards through the air, that can be achieved pretty quickly, and the Ravens defense may provide just the setup for Houston's passing attack to be an efficient one.
Last week vs. the Chiefs, the Ravens pass defense allowed five Chiefs receivers to log three or more receptions, and saw Patrick Mahomes have his best day of the season by far.
Perhaps C.J. Stroud could key in on similar success, and pepper Higgins with a few extra shots downfield than we've seen through the first quarter of the year.
3. Derek Stingley Jr. Claims Another Interception
Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. came off the Texans' injury report ahead of Week 4's contests vs. the Titans, that wound up resulting in his first interception of the year coming against Cam Ward in Houston's dominating shutout.
The Texans won't have it that easy in Baltimore this week, but with Stingley now fully healthy and off the injury report, combined with star quarterback Lamar Jackson being sidelined with a hamstring injury, Houston's top corner could capitalize in a big way.
Look for Stingley to have a chance to keep his interception streak alive against backup Cooper Rush this weekend, and if he does, generating those turnovers could be the factor lifting the Texans up over the Ravens on the road for their first time in franchise history.