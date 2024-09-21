3 Things to Watch for Texans vs. Vikings
The Houston Texans are hoping to stay hot and undefeated as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 3 matchup.
Here's a look at three things to watch going into a matchup between the undefeateds:
What Will Running Game Look Like?
The Houston Texans have been a ground-and-pound team throughout the season, mainly with Joe Mixon leading the way. However, Mixon has missed practice this week, which forces the Texans to go in a different direction.
Dameon Pierce has also been banged up at the start of the season, which could prompt the Texans to give Cam Akers some more carries.
Akers looked strong in the preseason, so there is hope that he can emulate that in the regular season against his former team.
Can Nico Collins Stay Hot?
Nico Collins leads the NFL in receiving through two weeks, and has looked like one of the best wideouts in the league.
His 252 yards sails over his peers and he has looked unstoppable in the first two games. The Vikings represent a new challenge for Collins with former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore likely to draw his assignment.
If Collins can figure out a way to perform well against the Vikings and keep the NFL lead in yards, the Texans will have a much better chance at winning the game.
How Will Texans Stop Justin Jefferson?
The Texans secondary will face one of their biggest challenges of the season when they line up against Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson tomorrow.
Jefferson has been arguably the best receiver since he entered the league in 2020, and he has adjusted well to his new quarterback in Sam Darnold.
Jefferson broke open the Niners defense last week, catching and running for a 97-yard touchdown, the longest in the league this season. The Texans have been susceptible to giving up big plays. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, the Texans surrendered two touchdowns from over 50 yards out, so the team needs to ensure they don't fall on past mistakes and give up huge chunk plays to Jefferson or anyone else on the offense.
