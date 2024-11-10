5 Questions Ahead of Lions vs. Texans
The Houston Texans are getting ready for a major matchup tonight on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.
To learn more about the Texans' opponent, we spoke with Detroit Lions On SI contributor Christian Booher.
Why are the Lions legitimate Super Bowl contenders?
The Lions have one of the league’s most complete rosters, particularly on offense. With so many offensive weapons, they have the ability to compensate for production lost if a certain player is having an off night. Not only that, but Detroit has several potential All-Pro candidates across its offense. Opponents with hopes to beat them will have to score at least 30 points most nights to knock off the Lions.
What’s one thing people should know about the Lions that cannot be found in a box score?
Their culture has played a massive role in the franchise’s turnaround. Dan Campbell has built them into a fearless group that is equipped with the confidence and resolve to overcome adversity. The players in the locker room have bought completely in on the team’s vision, and as a result it has made for some smooth sailing and limited drama coming out of team headquarters.
What’s one matchup you are looking forward to?
Houston’s defense appears to be banged up, with top defensive end Will Anderson among the players dealing with an injury ahead of Sunday’s game. If he’s able to go, I will be very excited to see how he matches up against Lions’ tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.
Additionally, I’m looking forward to watching C.J. Stroud work against the Lions’ secondary. Detroit has one of the NFL’s best safety tandems in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, and Stroud is one of the best young passers.
The Lions are favorites, but why would they end up on the losing end of the game?
Detroit’s success starts with the run game on offense, as that opens up the rest of Ben Johnson’s scheme. As a result, struggles to run the ball early could spell doom for Detroit.
Additionally, Jared Goff has avoided turnovers over the last several games. If Houston’s defense causes a turnover or two, it would be able to hold serve and put the pressure on Detroit.
What’s your prediction?
The Lions have been red-hot lately, and are coming off an emotional win over the Green Bay Packers. Houston will pose major challenges, especially if wide receiver Nico Collins returns from injured reserve. Though both teams have capable defenses, Ben Johnson and Houston’s Bobby Slowik are two of the best coordinators in the game and as a result I see this game turning into a shootout.
Lions 35, Texans 30.
