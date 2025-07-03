Anonymous Coach Sends Confident Message on Texans Rookie
The Houston Texans have just under a month to go until training camp officially kicks off, giving the first chance for the team to throw on pads after a busy offseason and start preparing for a big 2025 campaign on the horizon.
However, even with a few weeks still ahead until the Texans step on the field, there's one player newly-added in the mix for Houston who's gotten some notable attention before the action kicks off later this month, specifically with attention on one standout rookie added this past April.
When it came to one detail that Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano had heard on the Texans leading up to training camp, he centered upon one intriguing quote he heard from a former coach of rookie Jaylin Noel, who was dubbed a "total package" on and off the field.
"With holes on the offensive line, the Texans weren’t expected to take a second wide receiver with their first three picks in the draft, but they couldn’t resist reuniting Noel with Higgins," Manzano wrote. "Houston made the right decision to double down on wide receiver because Noel is the total package on and off the field, according to one of his former coaches, who raved about Noel as a player and person."
Noel, who was inevitably the second receiver Houston took during this offseason's draft, has multiple positive reviews similar to his Iowa State counterpart in Jayden Higgins, selected by the Texans in round two at 34th overall.
For Noel though, it came as a bit of surprise that he would be available for the Texans on day three of the draft following his role as a 1,000-plus yard target with the Cyclones, but fell into the lap of Houston to join his former college teammate in Higgins.
As a result, Nick Casero and Co. took advantage, while also allowing Noel to join a great, wide-open receiving room with the Texans looking for early production from both rookies.
Double-dipping on the same receiver in one draft isn't always the most favorable or best outcome for a team, but in the case of the Texans this time around, things seem to be off to a solid start for their decision. Noel hasn't even suited up in a regular-season game for Houston, but he hasn't gone without already finding some significant praise to come his way.
