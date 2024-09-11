Bears vs. Texans Betting Odds Revealed
The Houston Texans will play their first game this season at NRG Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.
Both teams are undefeated after Week 1 with the Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts while the Bears came back against the Tennessee Titans.
Even though they have the same record, SI Sportsbook has the Texans favored by 6.5 points going into Sunday Night Football.
READ MORE: How Texans Plan to Move On From First Half Blunder vs. Colts
The game marks No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams' first primetime appearance, and it comes against the reigning Rookie of the Year in C.J. Stroud. The two are arguably the best young talents at the quarterback position in the NFL, and they will share the field on Sunday night.
While the Bears pulled off a victory, it came after an ugly performance from the offense, which only recorded 148 yards against the Titans. However, the Bears benefitted from three Titans turnovers and took advantage on a pick-six from quarterback Will Levis that eventually became the game-winning score.
If the Texans can pounce on Williams and apply pressure, they should prove the sportsbooks right this weekend.
