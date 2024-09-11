Texans Daily

Bears vs. Texans Betting Odds Revealed

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans face off on Sunday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for a teammate during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for a teammate during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans will play their first game this season at NRG Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Both teams are undefeated after Week 1 with the Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts while the Bears came back against the Tennessee Titans.

Even though they have the same record, SI Sportsbook has the Texans favored by 6.5 points going into Sunday Night Football.

READ MORE: How Texans Plan to Move On From First Half Blunder vs. Colts

The game marks No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams' first primetime appearance, and it comes against the reigning Rookie of the Year in C.J. Stroud. The two are arguably the best young talents at the quarterback position in the NFL, and they will share the field on Sunday night.

While the Bears pulled off a victory, it came after an ugly performance from the offense, which only recorded 148 yards against the Titans. However, the Bears benefitted from three Titans turnovers and took advantage on a pick-six from quarterback Will Levis that eventually became the game-winning score.

If the Texans can pounce on Williams and apply pressure, they should prove the sportsbooks right this weekend.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

Read More Houston Texans News

• NFL Power Rankings: Texans Top 10 After Colts Win?

• Texans RB Joe Mixon on Pace for History

• Texans Lose CB to Injury vs. Colts

Texans' C.J. Stroud Shares Bizarre Pregame Routine With J.J. Watt

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News