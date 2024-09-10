NFL Power Rankings: Texans Top 10 After Colts Win?
The Houston Texans are marking a tally in the win column after beating the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener.
The Texans were the only AFC South team to grab a win in Week 1, putting them in first place in the division.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr placed the Texans at No. 10 in this week's power rankings.
"At least through one game, the Texans’ offseason diagnosis of their team was dead on. Another top-flight wide receiver and the addition of a hammering back with pass catching ability is a total game-changer for the evolving C.J. Stroud. Stroud worked almost all corners of the field effectively and continues to set himself head and shoulders above the QB class of 2023," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked ahead of the Texans were the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Texans are back in action this week as they face No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
