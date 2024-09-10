Texans RB Joe Mixon on Pace for History
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon did not disappoint in the team's 29-27 win against the Indianapolis Colts to start off the season.
Mixon ran the ball 30 times for 159 yards and a touchdown, cementing his status as the leading rusher for Week 1 in the NFL. If he continues along the trajectory, he could make franchise history.
"Mixon carried the ball 30 times for 159 yards and a touchdown. When the game was on the line late in the fourth quarter, the Texans rode their new RB1. It's a new sensation," Bleacher Report writes. "Houston hasn't had a 1,000-yard back since 2019 when Carlos Hyde achieved the feat. While Mixon isn't guaranteed to reach that threshold, Sunday's totals reached or exceeded the best effort by any starting back during that stretch."
Mixon likely won't be rushing for nearly 160 yards every week. He's currently on pace to rush for over 2,700 yards, but he could certainly join an elite group of 1,000-yard rushers in franchise history.
In the Texans' 22 seasons, only five players have rushed for over 1,000 yards. Arian Foster did it four times, Domanick Williams did it twice while Steve Slaton, Lamar Miller, Carlos Hyde all had one such season.
Mixon, however, likely doesn't care as much about the stats as he does winning, but the Texans grabbed a Week 1 victory, so it's smiles all around.
