C.J. Stroud Details Joe Mixon's Leadership For The Houston Texans
The Houston Texans decided to go all in on building a Super Bowl-contending roster after a 10-7 finish in the 2023 NFL season.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans arrived at the club simultaneously, and they helped turn the franchise around in just one campaign. However, having players lead the team in the locker room, specifically a veteran, and they added one this offseason.
In pursuit of strengthening the offense around Stroud, the Texans added star running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Superstar Will Anderson Jr. Misses Second Straight Practice
Mixon has been an incredible talent in Houston, transforming the rushing attack. In just six appearances -- since he missed three games with an ankle injury -- he's tallied 609 rushing yards and six touchdowns with 126 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 101.5 yards per game.
Not only has the star running back been a spotlight on the field, but he's improving the locker room and being the leader the team needs to make it to the next level. Having made a Super Bowl appearance during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals -- also with a young quarterback -- Mixon knows what it takes to endure a playoff run. Having his presence will be huge in the latter half of this season.
According to Cody Stoots, Stroud claimed that Mixon has been quite blunt in keeping his teammates and coaches in line in terms of accountability this season.
"C.J. Stroud said Joe Mixon will call him, the line, and even coaches out. He said Mixon cares a lot about winning," Stoots posted on social media.
With Mixon in the backfield, the Texans' passing attack needs to be sharper to allow his impact to be maximized, and plenty of that will fall into the hands of the offensive line and wide receivers and their ability to step up and support Stroud.
READ MORE: Texans Coach Offers Assessment Halfway Through Season
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss
• Texans Get Trade Grade With 49ers for Khalil Davis