Texans CB Praised by Coach

The Houston Texans have done a good job developing cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) runs against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. continues to make a mark for the defense.

The No. 3 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft is one of the cornerstones for the defense, and he continues to get better.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is happy with Stingley's progress that he has made throughout the season.

“Stingley is a – he’s a good player," Ryans said. "Good, young player. He competes. He challenges receivers down the field when the ball is up. He doesn’t find himself in position where he’s panicking. He’s calm at the catchpoint, allowing him to kind of go up and defend those passes. And he’s confident in himself and that’s what allows you to be a good player. Anybody – you want to make plays in this League, you have to be confident and you have to have that belief in yourself that you can make those plays and you thrive on those one-on-one matchup opportunities and Stingley has done a good job with those.”

Stingley and the defense will have a tough test coming up in Week 10 as the Detroit Lions come to town. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.

