C.J. Stroud Leads Texans' Game-Winning Drive Over Jaguars
The Houston Texans' second half was far from productive. After leading 17-13 at the break, Houston saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take a 20-17 lead. The Texans were unable to match the Jaguars' third-quarter score.
Through the entire fourth quarter, both teams were scoreless. That was until the 18-second mark in the game. C.J. Stroud, with just over two minutes remaining in the game, got the ball with the chance to go win the football game.
With help from a 26-yard completion to star wide receiver Nico Collins, Stroud led the Texans down the field. While they had to burn their timeouts, they found themselves in a goal-to-go situation with time winding down.
Stroud connected with backup running back Dare Ogunbowale on a one-yard pass to score a touchdown, giving the Texans a 24-20 lead with nothing but a few stops needed from the defense.
The Jaguars controlled most of the second half, but Stroud showed his poise and clutch ability in his second year in the NFL, helping propel their record to 3-1 on the season, narrowly escaping defeat.
The Texans needed to bounce back, and they did so, even if it wasn't a perfect game. Stroud finished the contest with 345 passing yards, having completed 27 of his 40 passes and punching home two passing touchdowns.
