C.J. Stroud Explains Texans Offensive Struggles

The Houston Texans haven't had strong offensive performances in the past two weeks.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans offense has only managed two touchdowns in the last two weeks, which wasn't indicative of what the team did in Week 1 or most of last season.

C.J. Stroud believes he knows what the team needs to do in order to get back on track.

“For sure, I think that is right on the nail," Stroud said. "A lot of things didn’t go our way in that past game and a lot of people on our side were like what is going on, it is all crazy, but I think internally we know who we are and we know what work we have put in and what foundation we set. We just have to get back rolling on what we know Texan football to be. I think once we start honing into all the little details, be more intentional, we will start rolling again.”

The Texans committed several unforced penalties last week, which was part of the reason why the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings.

Stroud also mentioned that the team doesn't get into full swing until Week 6 or 7, so the team isn't on schedule yet. That being said, the Texans have a divisional matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they would benefit from picking up another win in the AFC South standings.

