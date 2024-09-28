Texans Coach Talks Early Offensive Struggles
The Houston Texans return to NRG Stadium on Sunday to play their second home game of the season. They were recently blown out by the Minnesota Vikings and will be looking to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.
Offense was a struggle in Week 3 as the Texans posted just seven points in a 34-7 loss to the Vikings. It's not just the Texans, though. Offenses, overall, have been down for teams across the league this season. Through three weeks, only 215 touchdowns have been scored -- the lowest mark through three games since 2006.
Why are the Texans, and the rest of the league, struggling offensively, though? Houston offensive coordinator answered the question quite simply.
“I can tell you through three weeks we played three pretty different defenses. I think general trends have stayed the same through all three. If I am being perfectly honest and blunt, when I watched our film and when I watched some others as well, offense just needs to play better," Slowik explained. "I don’t necessarily think there are things anyone is doing aren’t there across the league. I think there are a lot of concepts that have been run for a long time that just haven’t been operated as efficiently or as precise as they have in the past. I said last week, I think a lot of that has to do with that there has been a big injection of youth on the offense in general across the NFL. A lot of really talented young guys are playing at a lot of different positions and it takes time to get to a point where everybody is on the same page. I will not be surprised if that swings as the year keeps going.”
Slowik predicts offenses across the league to turn around before too long. The golden age of inflated passing numbers and elite quarterbacks passed. Now a new generation of young quarterbacks is taking over the sport. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are some of the best quarterbacks. However, young quarterbacks like Texans' C.J. Stroud are next up and look to be in line for long, incredible careers.
