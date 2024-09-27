Texans Daily

Texans Coach Praises Rookie DB

Calen Bullock has looked good so far for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) attempts to tackle Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have a mixed bag of struggles and strengths through the first three weeks of the season. One of the bright spots has come from rookie defensive back Calen Bullock.

Bullock, a third-round pick out of USC, is only 21 years old, but he has a knack of finding the football that resembles a veteran.

“Yeah, Calen’s strength continues to be him attacking the football," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He had a play there versus the Vikings on the sideline, would’ve loved him to come down with that play. But he has a unique knack for attacking the football and being around the football. Every game, I think, he’s played in, he’s touched the football. So, we’re looking for Calen to continue to improve upon that and really pull some down and get some turnovers, so we can give our offense a short field.”

Bullock had an interception in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, but has yet to record a takeaway since. Still, he's able to find ways to contribute on defense, making him a valuable player on the unit.

Bullock and the Texans will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home this weekend for their Week 4 matchup.

Published
Jeremy Brener
