C.J. Stroud Issues Confident Statement on Texans Front Office
The Houston Texans enter this week's draft as one of the most unpredictable teams in the NFL.
After an offseason filled with a collection of eye-catching moves, it's hard to believe the Texans are done making waves when it comes to adding talent and making big moves come draft time. But with general manager Nick Caserio at the helm, it's especially hard to predict which direction Houston may opt to go to do so.
However, even with the unpredictability Houston may have in store, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has remained confident in Caserio and his front office heading into draft season.
"I think something that I learned about Nick [Caserio] is that he has a plan," Stroud said of the Texans' general manager. "No matter what happens, he always has something up his sleeve. So, of course, sometimes we don't know what that is, and you just have to have trust. We actually talked about it today, having blind trust and having earned trust, and for Nick, he's gained my trust in both areas. So, I'm excited."
For any team, having the strong alignment between the star signal caller and front office unit is a major component to have, and in the Texans' case, it's clear Stroud has some major trust in what he has upstairs.
Caserio has shown no shortage of making a few bold moves on the offense this offseason, whether it be the decision to trade Stroud's star left tackle in Laremy Tunsil, letting receiver Stefon Diggs walk, or even cutting notable veterans in his group upfront in Shaq Mason.
Yet, if you ask Stroud, it's all a part of a calculated plan from Caserio. And with two-straight division titles to his name, there's good reason to have confidence in what the Texans brass is building.
