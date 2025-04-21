Texans' DeMeco Ryans Issues Bold Statement Ahead of NFL Draft
The Houston Texans look the part as one of this year's most unpredictable teams heading into the 2025 NFL Draft later this week.
After already putting together a compelling offseason filled with activity around the roster, it seems like that trend could easily continue for the Texans during the three nights of draft chaos set to unfold. During the time in which general manager Nick Caserio has taken charge of Houston's operations, this front office has shown no hesitation in making moves up and down the board to find their aspired and ideal picks.
And when asking Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, he's well aware of the wild moves and possibilities that Houston could put together during this year's draft.
In the days ahead of the draft kicking off in Green Bay, Ryans addressed the media to dish on a few of the Texans' draft thoughts, making it clear even he doesn't know what's bound to happen across the coming week.
"You never know, Ryans said. "We have picks. Is that going to be the pick we take? Are we moving up? Are we moving back? So, everybody just hold your seat, and watch out."
Of course, with every passing offseason, it's hard to truly be in the know for what's to transpire down the board once the dominos start to fall. But for the Texans, they could be a team in one of the most intriguing spots early on in the draft.
The Texans do have a clear emphasis set on the offensive line and bolstering that unit with one, or a couple of young contributors, but could also look to improve the receiving core left without two major targets from last year for next season, or even the defensive side of the ball could be an area of focus with a defensive-minded coach like Ryans at the helm.
Will that addition come at pick 25? Or could that first pick be made further up or down the board? That's the shroud of mystery the Texans have placed over their plans for this year's draft.
Needless to be said, keep an eye on what the Texans do once the 2025 NFL Draft officially rolls around on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
