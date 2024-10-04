Texans Daily

Texans Release Final Injury Report Before Bills Game

The Houston Texans will be without at least three key contributors against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Kade Kimble

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) celebrates with defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) after a sack during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans next contest is no easy one. They're set to host the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Week 5 in a contest that will help prove what level of squad the Texans are.

Houston is building off a close 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a game the Texans should have won much more handily, though the lack of a rushing attack hindered the team's offensive performance.

The team won't see Joe Mixon return to the field quite yet and Dameon Pierce is questionable for the matchup, so Texans backup running back Cam Akers will have to shoulder a heftier load in the backfield once again.

Defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Jerry Hughes have also both been ruled out for the Week 5 matchup.

DNP: 

  • RB Joe Mixon, ankle
  • DE Derek Barnett, shoulder
  • DE Jerry Hughes, hip
  • LB Jake Hansen, back
  • OT Tytus Howard, hamstring

LP:

  • WR Robert Woods, foot
  • RB Dameon Pierce, hamstring

Plenty of limited participants returned from practice, and the Texans' once lofty injury report got slightly more encouraging on Friday. While only two players have been ruled out against the Bills, five players are designated as questionable.

The Texans haven't completely looked like the team they seemed capable of being before the season. Injuries have certainly hurt, but Houston has the ability to improve to 4-1 on the season, should they take care of the Bills while playing in their home stadium.

While Mixon will miss the game and Pierce could once again, Tank Dell returning to the lineup is quite big for the Texans' offense.

