Texans LB Impressing in Second Season

The Houston Texans have a linebacker on the rise.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are 3-1 through four games, which means players all over the roster are playing well — some of which are expected, and others that are more of a surprise.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox identified his hidden gem over the first four games for each team and named linebacker Henry To'oTo'o for the Texans.

"To'oTo'o has largely impressed in a bigger role this season. He's started all four games, played 86 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection," Knox writes. "To'oTo'o's missed-tackle rate is also down nearly three percent from last season. Now a key player in Houston's defense, To'oTo'o has the potential to develop into a star if he can continue developing his instincts and technique."

To'oTo'o, 23, started six games in his rookie year for the Texans, but has taken on a larger role in his second season, and coach DeMeco Ryans has to be happy with the efforts from another former Alabama linebacker.

If To'oTo'o can keep things up, he could help bring the Texans defense to new heights in the final three quarters of the season.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

