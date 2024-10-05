Texans LB Impressing in Second Season
The Houston Texans are 3-1 through four games, which means players all over the roster are playing well — some of which are expected, and others that are more of a surprise.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox identified his hidden gem over the first four games for each team and named linebacker Henry To'oTo'o for the Texans.
"To'oTo'o has largely impressed in a bigger role this season. He's started all four games, played 86 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection," Knox writes. "To'oTo'o's missed-tackle rate is also down nearly three percent from last season. Now a key player in Houston's defense, To'oTo'o has the potential to develop into a star if he can continue developing his instincts and technique."
To'oTo'o, 23, started six games in his rookie year for the Texans, but has taken on a larger role in his second season, and coach DeMeco Ryans has to be happy with the efforts from another former Alabama linebacker.
If To'oTo'o can keep things up, he could help bring the Texans defense to new heights in the final three quarters of the season.
