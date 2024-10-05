Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Still Has More to Show

C.J. Stroud has only scratched the surface with the Houston Texans.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after a Texans touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has shown a ton of potential throughout the first part of his career.

Stroud was the Rookie of the Year, won a playoff game, and is off to a 3-1 start, all before his 23rd birthday. But there is more for Stroud to accomplish in the coming weeks, months and years.

“I can only imagine, I think all of us think back to what we were doing when we were 23 and it is not what C.J. [Stroud] is going through and living right now," offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "It is really cool to have the relationship we have and to know the person, C.J. Stroud, and what he is about and how he lives that every day. That is even regardless of football. The human he is, outside this building to other people and how much he cares about other people and the kindness in his heart is really, for a 23-year-old and the position he is in, is really incredible. I am just fired up that we get to keep rolling.”

Stroud's energy has been infectious throughout the entire organization, and he is having a profound impact on everyone around him.

Having that kind of player as the leader of the franchise gives the Texans hope to win every game week in and week out, making them a contender so long as Stroud is under center.

