Texans Sign Former Pro Bowl LB Devin White
The Houston Texans are getting some depth at the linebacker position.
According to the team, the Texans have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White to a deal.
White, 26, was the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in the 2019 NFL Draft and played five seasons with the Buccaneers.
In just his second season in the league, White was able to be part of the Bucs' Super Bowl team that was quarterbacked by Tom Brady but had one of the league's best defenses, in which he played a big role. White was the leading tackler on the team the year it had won the Super Bowl.
In 2021, White made the first Pro Bowl of his career, but he began to slightly decline, but he still remained one of the team's top players on the defensive side of the ball.
Back in March, White signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he wasn't able to see the field. That led to his release from the team two weeks ago.
Now, White is with the Texans, where he'll join a linebacker corps that already has Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o.
