Texans Daily

Texans Sign Former Pro Bowl LB Devin White

Devin White made the Pro Bowl in 2021. Now he signs with the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting some depth at the linebacker position.

According to the team, the Texans have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White to a deal.

White, 26, was the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in the 2019 NFL Draft and played five seasons with the Buccaneers.

READ MORE: Texans Face 'Huge Game' Against Colts

In just his second season in the league, White was able to be part of the Bucs' Super Bowl team that was quarterbacked by Tom Brady but had one of the league's best defenses, in which he played a big role. White was the leading tackler on the team the year it had won the Super Bowl.

In 2021, White made the first Pro Bowl of his career, but he began to slightly decline, but he still remained one of the team's top players on the defensive side of the ball.

Back in March, White signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he wasn't able to see the field. That led to his release from the team two weeks ago.

Now, White is with the Texans, where he'll join a linebacker corps that already has Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o.

READ MORE: Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• WATCH: Packers Fan Fights Texans' Joe Mixon After Lambeau Leap Attempt

• Packers Muffed Punt Leads to Texans TD

• Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues to Shine

Texans Need More From Tank Dell

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News