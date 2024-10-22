Texans Need More From Tank Dell
With Nico Collins out, the Houston Texans need more out of their other wide receivers, including second-year pro Tank Dell.
Dell had seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in Collins' first game out in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, but he failed to make an impact against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.
Dell had zero catches, but had a shot to put the game away late in the fourth quarter. However, he couldn't come up with a play, which forced the Texans to kick a field goal with less than two minutes to go as opposed to letting the clock run out.
“We had a one-on-one opportunity there. And we have to win that one-on-one opportunity which we put [WR] Tank [Dell] and [QB] C.J. [Stroud] in that spot to win a one-on-one opportunity and we didn’t make the play, didn’t get it done," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said.
Even though Dell had a dud of a performance against the Packers, Ryans believes Dell can rebound this week against the Indianapolis Colts.
“With Tank, he just has to keep going," Ryans said. "I believe in Tank, believe he’ll be able to make some big-time explosive plays for us. He just has to keep going and he will do that. I have all the faith in Tank.”
