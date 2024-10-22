Texans Daily

Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues to Shine

Joe Mixon had a strong performance for the Houston Texans against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) flexes after doing a “Lambeau Leap” after his first rushing touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans were thrilled to see another strong performance for running back Joe Mixon in his second game back after an ankle injury.

Mixon ran the ball 25 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns, which was the best game of his young Texans tenure.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was excited to see another big showing from Mixon.

“When it came to the running game, I felt like our guys did a really good job of getting good hat placement, hat on a hat," Ryans said. "We had a couple really well-executed, well-blocked plays and I was just showing our guys when we do it right and we’re on the guy we’re supposed to be on and hand the ball to Joe, Joe is going to make some impact plays happen for us. And everybody thrives off the momentum that Joe is able to create with his run style and his playmaking ability is really huge for our team. So his mentality, how he runs the ball, it really gives us a chance. Now, we just have to continue to feed him and continue to be able to clean up our issues, whatever we have there in the passing game to be able to have a well-balanced offense.”

If the Texans are going to continue moving up the standings, Mixon has to keep getting touches. And as long as he runs the way he's been doing it, the Texans need to keep feeding him.

Published
Jeremy Brener
