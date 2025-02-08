Houston Texans Must Re-Sign One Key Free Agent
Entering the NFL offseason, the Houston Texans have a lot of work to do. They will have tough decisions to make on their own players and will need to try and add some talent from outside of the franchise as well.
One of their biggest decisions will come out one of their players who is set to become a free agent.
Stefon Diggs was acquired in a big trade with the Buffalo Bills last offseason. He was expected to be the big-time playmaker that C.J. Stroud needed.
Unfortunately, Diggs only played in eight games before going down with a torn ACL. Due to the injury, the Texans truly don't know what kind of impact he would have had throughout a whole year.
In the eight games that he was able to play, Diggs ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was on the way to a very good all-around year.
At 31 years old, there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about his future coming off of such a serious injury.
Despite the concerns, Houston should prioritize re-signing Diggs this offseason. It was clear that Stroud needed a lot more help at the end of the season and in the playoffs. Diggs could very well be that No. 1 option he needs with Nico Collins being a great weapon as well.
Tank Dell also went down with a serious injury towards the end of the season. No one knows when he will be able to make his return to the field. Losing Diggs and risking not landing another elite wideout would be a devastating scenario for Stroud.
Bringing Diggs back would give the Texans a top-tier wide receiver. He would also be a reasonably priced option, with many expecting him to sign a deal worth around $14 million for one season.
If that is indeed the contract that he's looking for, Houston should give it to him.
