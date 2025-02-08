Texans Daily

Houston Texans Must Re-Sign One Key Free Agent

Heading into the offseason, the Houston Texans must target making one specific move.

Evan Massey

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans helmets sit on an equipment trunk during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans helmets sit on an equipment trunk during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering the NFL offseason, the Houston Texans have a lot of work to do. They will have tough decisions to make on their own players and will need to try and add some talent from outside of the franchise as well.

One of their biggest decisions will come out one of their players who is set to become a free agent.

Stefon Diggs was acquired in a big trade with the Buffalo Bills last offseason. He was expected to be the big-time playmaker that C.J. Stroud needed.

Unfortunately, Diggs only played in eight games before going down with a torn ACL. Due to the injury, the Texans truly don't know what kind of impact he would have had throughout a whole year.

In the eight games that he was able to play, Diggs ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was on the way to a very good all-around year.

At 31 years old, there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about his future coming off of such a serious injury.

Despite the concerns, Houston should prioritize re-signing Diggs this offseason. It was clear that Stroud needed a lot more help at the end of the season and in the playoffs. Diggs could very well be that No. 1 option he needs with Nico Collins being a great weapon as well.

Tank Dell also went down with a serious injury towards the end of the season. No one knows when he will be able to make his return to the field. Losing Diggs and risking not landing another elite wideout would be a devastating scenario for Stroud.

Bringing Diggs back would give the Texans a top-tier wide receiver. He would also be a reasonably priced option, with many expecting him to sign a deal worth around $14 million for one season.

If that is indeed the contract that he's looking for, Houston should give it to him.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Explore Blockbuster Trade with Packers

READ MORE: Houston Texans Have Four Former Players in Super Bowl

READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Land Gigantic NFL Draft Steal

READ MORE: Houston Texans Could Lose Offensive Star to Chargers

READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Fix WR Position with This Move

Published
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News