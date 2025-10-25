DeMeco Ryans Had Blunt Statement on Texans' 3-Game Home Stand
The Houston Texans, after spending their past two games on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks, will finally be returning back home at NRG Stadium to kick off a three-game home stand in Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
But in the mind of DeMeco Ryans, Texans head coach and former 49ers defensive coordinator, he's seemingly not paying too much attention on what lies ahead on their schedule after a 2-4 start.
In his mind, getting back on track to winning ways starts one week at a time, one play at a time, beginning with the 49ers on Sunday.
"I really don't care about the three games," coach DeMeco Ryans said of the Texans' three games at home. "It's all about the Niners. It's not about getting on track, it's about the Niners and playing how we need to play. ... I really don't care about the home stretch at all."
DeMeco Ryans Doesn't Care About Texans' Home Stretch
The Texans are fresh off the events of an ugly Monday Night Football showing in Week 7 against the Seahawks in a road bout that was far from an optimal result, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
While four turnovers were generated on the other end, it would only lead to 12 points being put together on the offensive side of the ball from C.J. Stroud and Co. on a night that the Texans ultimately fell flat, failed to capitalize on opporunities, and inevitably led to a 19-27 loss for their fourth loss on the season by just one score.
So to look ahead on the calendar for Ryans might be a bit premature. Instead, the task is getting the operation back to speed after falling two games under .500 on a short week, and taking the motions how they come.
That's why the messaging has been made simple for Ryans to his team: do your job, one play at a time, and forget the rest.
"I really don't even care about the game versus one play at a time," Ryans said during his weekly pressre. "Be locked in, do what you're supposed to do."
Time will tell if the Texans can take care of business vs. a 49ers squad that will be without starting quarterback Brocky Purdy for yet another contest, and perhaps breathe a bit of extra life into a season that's had a good share of ups and downs throughout.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!