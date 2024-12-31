Diontae Johnson Keeps It Real Regarding New Start With Houston Texans
Diontae Johnson is hoping a fresh start with the Houston Texans can help him put an otherwise tumultuous season behind him.
The Texans wide receiver spoke with the local media for the first time since being claimed off waivers last week. Johnson emphasized his eagerness to contribute in any way he can as a newcomer.
Diontae Johnson's time with the Baltimore Ravens likely didn't go how he hoped, but the wide receiver has no bitter feelings towards his former team and is looking forward to a "fresh start" with the Houston Texans.
"Fresh start here. I had a good time there," Johnson said via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "I'm moving forward. I'm trying to win games and go forward and win games in the playoffs. I see myself fitting in real well."
Johnson was waived by the Ravens less than two months after being acquired via midseason trade with the Panthers. His short time in Baltimore featured just one 6-yard reception in four games, followed by a one-game suspension from the club after refusing to enter a Week 13 loss against the Eagles and an excused week-long absence before getting released.
Johnson's arrival could potentially be a windfall for a Texans team that lost WR Tank Dell to a devastating knee injury in Week 15. Two months prior, Stefon Diggs suffered an ACL tear that also ended his season prematurely in Week 8, and Houston has struggled ever since, producing a 3-5 record.
Johnson didn't play for the Texans' Christmas Day matchup but could make his debut in Houston's season-finale against the Tennessee Titans before the Texans start their playoff run.
Now Houston will be seeking the full extent of Johnson's talent, and it will get a first look during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans. The 28-year-old might also be looking to show out for a team he's been wanting to play for.
