Titans Announce QB Plans vs. Texans
The Houston Texans are set to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.
The Titans have dealt with quarterback troubles all season long, flipping back and forth between second-year pro Will Levis and veteran backup Mason Rudolph.
While Rudolph has started the past two weeks, Titans coach Brian Callahan told reporters that he plans to play both of his top quarterbacks in the season finale against the Texans.
Levis' last strong performance came against the Texans back on Nov. 24. Levis completed 18 of 24 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Titans' upset win against the Texans in Houston.
Since then, Levis has been disastrous, getting benched in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals after throwing three interceptions in as many quarters.
The Titans want to see what Levis has before potentially choosing a quarterback at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft this spring, but they also want to reward Rudolph for leading the offense through these troubling last few weeks.
Kickoff between the Texans and Titans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
