Doctor Expresses Serious Concern for Houston Texans' Pro Bowl Weapon
The Houston Texans made a significant splash this week, signing running back Nick Chubb to join Joe Mixon in their backfield. But in the meantime, they also received a major injury update on Mixon.
The Pro Bowl halfback had been in a walking boot, but he was out of the boot and in an ankle brace at the start of mandatory minicamp, a great sign for the Texans with training camp around the corner.
However, well-known doctor Jesse Morse is not exactly brimming with confidence concerning Mixon's health status.
Morse recently took to social media to reveal his concerns about Mixon and feels that Houston's decision to sign Chubb may be a direct result of Mixon's injury.
Now, to be fair, the Texans did need some backfield depth. Dameon Pierce was a virtual non-factor last season, and Woody Marks is just a rookie. Mixon turns 29 years old next month and has extensive mileage, so it makes sense for Houston to add another piece just to ease Mixon's burden.
But perhaps Morse is right? Maybe the Texans are fairly concerned about Mixon's status heading into 2025 and are taking some necessary precautions?
The former Cincinnati Bengals star rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry during his debut campaign in Houston last season, adding 36 catches for 309 yards and a score. He made his second Pro Bowl appearance for his efforts.
While Mixon has been a bell cow since entering the NFL with the Bengals in 2017, he has played just one full campaign throughout his career, so he does have a checkered injury history.
Hopefully, this is all much ado about nothing and the University of Oklahoma product is ready to go for Week 1 and beyond.
